Jim DeGrandpre, admittedly, was only “half paying attention” at Freeport’s Town Council meeting on Feb. 23.

It was 6:30 p.m. on a Tuesday and DeGrandpre was quietly waiting to speak, after being led to believe his attendance was needed for a project related to one of boards he serves on in Freeport.

A few minutes into the meeting, his head suddenly shot back with a grin.

“I heard them speak of someone who is a president of the Freeport Community Services Board and I said, wait a minute, that’s me,” DeGrandpre recalled, describing the “ah-ha” moment. “It was completely surprising to me; I had no idea whatsoever.”

Soon after, the town officially announced DeGrandpre to be the recipient of Freeport’s 2020 Citizen of the Year award. Over 23 people called into the meeting to congratulate him.

Among many things, DeGrandpre is known for his volunteer work on the board of directors for both the Chamber of Commerce and the Freeport Historical Society. He also serves as president of Freeport Community Services, a nonprofit that acts as a community center as well as a source of emergency and essential relief services for residents of Freeport and Pownal.

DeGrandpre said volunteering and being involved with the Freeport community was something he always felt a drive to do.

“It was just always a pleasure and seemed very natural to engage with all sorts of organizations and school groups and scouting and that sort of thing,” DeGrandpre said.

In the past, DeGrandpre served on the school board from 1993 to 2005, was the chair of the St. Jude Catholic Church Pastoral Council for several years and was the cubmaster for Freeport Pack 45.

“One of the things that I think is so special about Jim is, because of his in-depth history and involvement in the Freeport community, he is the nexus of so many organizations,” said the President of Freeport Historical Society Eric Smith in the meeting.

DeGrandpre first moved to Freeport in 1968 when his father came to Maine to work at Wolfe’s Neck organic beef farm. Over five decades later, DeGrandpre now works as the Director of Visitor Services at Wolfe’s Neck Center, a campground, demonstration farm and educational center for environmentally responsible agriculture in Freeport.

As another surprise, Wolfe’s Neck held a celebratory parade for his achievement, where roughly 30 cars filled with neighbors and friends drove by to recognize him as the citizen of the year.

“The extent of Jim’s contributions to Freeport are far-reaching and never-ending,” said Chairperson John Egan. “There is little you won’t find Jim involved in and ready to help out with, he has touched literally hundreds of lives over the years and helped make Freeport a wonderful community in which to live.”

DeGrandpre raised four children in Freeport and now has two grandchildren.

“It’s a great honor, honestly, I just love Freeport and love living in this town,” DeGrandpre said in the meeting, also noting that he does not have any plans to go away soon.

