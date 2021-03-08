In my opinion, Northern Light Health has exceeded all others in their system of providing the COVID vaccine. I made my appointment for a shot at Expo and was immediately given a confirmed appointment for both my first and second vaccination. The first appointment was in three days time!

I received two email confirmations from Northern Lights, and clear instructions as to how to proceed and what to expect. They even offered a video of the Expo vaccination center to ease fears and prepare us.

Today I had an appointment for my first vaccination. I was greeted by staff from parking to where to go next. I was able to feel confident every step of the way.

My experience with MaineHealth, on the other hand was filled with angst, as I registered early. I got no email confirmation. I waited many weeks before I received a robocall call affirming that I was registered.

Next, a robocall assured me that I was eligible and then transferred me to the “appointment line.” Another recording told me that I was 23rd in line and could expect a wait of at least 15 minutes. I hung up.

The key to getting us back to normal is to have as many people as possible, to be comfortable to come and get vaccinated.

Communication, reassurance, clarity, kindness and efficiency.

I think Northern Light had everything right!

Maureen C. Gavin

Portland

