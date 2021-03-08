ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves to notch his first career shutout for the Minnesota Wild in a 2-0 victory over Vegas on Monday night to stop the NHL-leading Golden Knights’ six-game winning streak.

Kahkonen won his seventh consecutive start, extending his franchise rookie goalie record and improving to 10-4 in his debut season. The 24-year-old native of Finland has allowed only 10 goals over his seven-game streak.

Kevin Fiala scored his team-lead-tying eighth goal of the season in the first period, the only blemish against Golden Knights star Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 19 shots for the team with the best points percentage in the league nearly halfway through this pandemic-shortened schedule.

Jonas Brodin was awarded a goal for the Wild after being slashed from behind with 6 seconds left as he approached the empty net.

Vegas, which had 19 goals over its previous four games, had not scored fewer than two in almost a month. The Wild caught a break when the Golden Knights scratched two of their best players because of unspecified injuries, captain and right wing Mark Stone and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. Stone entered the evening seventh in the NHL with 21 assists, one of the key cogs in a deep collection of forward lines on a team that ranked fifth in goals per game as the week began.

Fleury, who posted his fourth shutout of the season on Saturday at San Jose, did all he could to keep the Golden Knights close as they hit the halfway point of a six-game, nine-day trip.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: Kirby Dach joined the Blackhawks for an optional practice, taking a big step in his comeback from wrist surgery.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said the 20-year-old forward will accompany the team on its six-game trip.

Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia. After Dach had surgery on Dec. 28, team physician Michael Terry said he was expected to return to hockey-related activities in approximately 4 to 5 months.

Dach was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks.

