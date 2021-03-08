Arrests

3/1 at 12:24 a.m. Juliann Homan, 38, of Portland, on Commercial Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/1 at 7:19 a.m. Christopher Hodgkins, 32, of Portland, on Free Street on charges of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

3/1 at 11:15 p.m. Lyfti Volksmith, 45, of Westbrook, on High Street on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

3/3 at 8:26 a.m. Katelynn Henry, 28, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/3 at 10 a.m. Bryan Tardiff, 26, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 2 a.m. Nicholas C. Graves, 38, of Harpswell, on Park Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

3/4 at 12:50 p.m. Christopher Dean Wilson, 39, of Casco, on Congress Street on a charge of fugitive from justice and a warrant.

3/5 at 3:25 p.m. Stephen Yerxa, 54, of Portland, on Milk Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

3/6 at 1:27 a.m. Travis C. Bettney, 33, of South Portland, on State Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/6 at 11:29 p.m. Jeffrey Russo, 35, of Portland, on Commercial Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

3/7 at 7:46 p.m. Lisa M. Powers 55, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

