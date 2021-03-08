Arrests

3/1 at 3:23 p.m. Thomas Bennett, 43, of South Street, Freeport, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/6 at 12:47 a.m. Daniel Guimond, 39, of Old Augusta Road, was arrested on Old Augusta Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/7 at 3:01 a.m. Shelley Brownstein, 49, of Oak Street, Alfred, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/6 at 2:26 p.m. Paulette Mitchell, 57, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

3/1 12:58 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Route 196.

3/1 at 3:47 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

3/1 at 8:55 p.m. Electrical hazard on Augusta Road.

3/2 at 3:46 p.m. Electrical hazard on Meadow Cross Road.

3/4 at 3:05 p.m. Lockout on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

3/5 at 11:57 a.m. Odor investigation on Lewiston Road.

3/5 at 2:07 p.m. Structure fire on Lewiston Road.

3/7 at 1:15 p.m. Structure fire on Main Street.

3/7 at 6:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Pipit Drive.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from March 1-7.

