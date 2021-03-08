Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 1-7.
Fire calls
3/1 at 1:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.
3/2 at 2:49 a.m. and 5:10 a.m. Lines down on Homewood Circle.
3/2 at 7:36 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Old Farm Road.
3/3 at 10:13 a.m. Fire inspection on North Road.
3/3 at 3:02 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.
3/3 at 7:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Watson Circle.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from March 1-7.
