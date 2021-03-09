Arrests

3/1 at 10:35 a.m. Christopher Dickson, 26, of Walnut Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on a warrant.

3/1 at 6:05 p.m. Carl Bailey, 34, of Swett Street, was arrested on Swett Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on a charge of violating a protective order.

3/1 at 10:37 p.m. Peter Witwicki, 60, of Pemaquid Villas, Bristol, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

3/2 at 10:35 p.m. Jonathan Hartill, 30, of Patricia Road, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of violating condition of release, probation hold and operating under the influence.

3/3 at 9:14 p.m. Kara Alanna Evans, 33, of Potter Street, was arrested on Potter Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of disorderly conduct and violating condition of release.

3/6 at 6:39 p.m. Corey Wallace, 35, of Heritage Lane, Bowdoinham, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer James Fisher on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Summonses

3/2 at 9:09 p.m. Jake Bryson Traylor, 21, of Cromwell Road, Westport Island, was issued a summons on River Road by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/2 at 9:37 p.m. Kara Alanna Evans, 33, of Potter Street, was issued a summons on Potter Street by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/4 at 6:16 p.m. Michael Pomerleau, 41, of Main Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on County Way by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

3/2 at 12:08 a.m. Alarm on Abbey Road.

3/2 at 1:08 a.m. Complaint on Pleasant Street.

3/2 at 7:25 a.m. Structure fire on Gleed Drive.

3/4 at 7:11 p.m. Alarm on Paul Street.

3/6 at 9:09 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Lisbon Road.

3/7 at 6:03 p.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.

3/7 at 8:19 p.m. Structure fire on Patricia Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 65 calls from March 1-7.

