A longtime local volunteer has gained national recognition as one of the top contributors to the sport of ice skating in the U.S.

Alan Wolf of Falmouth was singled out by U.S Figure Skating as part of the organization’s centennial anniversary. For the commemoration, Skating, the official magazine of U.S. Figure Skating, is honoring 100 contributors – 10 in each issue of 2021 – who have dedicated their time, talents and passion at the grassroots level to make the sport “fun and fulfilling for others,” according to the organization’s website. Wolf was featured in the January issue based on his years of volunteer efforts and mediation skills.

U.S Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport, with hundreds of thousands of members nationwide who range from parents and skaters to coaches and rink managers.

Wolf, who works as an attorney, now spends part of his time traveling to clubs around New England to settle disputes and host seminars to help clubs start up and learn about leadership and finances.

U.S Figure Skating is “fortunate to have such a selfless volunteer like Alan,” said Susi Wehrli McLaughlin, senior director of membership.

“He supports our club leaders, skating directors, committee members and our staff whenever we have a question or need his guidance,” Wehrli said. “With his background as a club president, committee chair, rink board member and skating parent, he has such a unique perspective and is always willing to help or assist making our sport run better for everyone involved.”

Wolf was a founding board member of the Family Ice Center in Falmouth and has served in that capacity for 18 years – 14 as president – and is the former treasurer. He serves on the national Ice Rink Association, which promotes ice rinks around the country, and is the chairperson of the national U.S. Figure Skating SafeSport Committee.

“He will do what it takes to help out youth skaters,” said Josh Brainerd, manager of Family Ice Center. “He’s one of the guys I go to most when I want a second opinion on a matter or bounce ideas off of.”

Wolf works mostly on a national scale now, but the reason he began volunteering was to spend more time with his children.

“There is nothing greater … and volunteering I got to see every game or competition,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there is one I missed.”

Fond memories include the time his son, Nate Wolf, won the state championship while on the Falmouth High School hockey team in 2014, and when his daughter, Chloe Wolf, won the 2008 national ice-dance novice championship in Minnesota.

“For the first several years he was a constant presence at the rink, driving me and my partner to practices,” said Chloe Wolf. “Skating was a big part of my life and I think certainly because I was spending so much time at the rink and traveling, it gave us the opportunity to spend more time together than we would have otherwise.”

“It was just great; my children worked so hard for what they were able to achieve, and because of my situation I was able to see it all, and I am so appreciative of that,” said Wolf, who does not participate in ice sports himself.

Now that they are older, neither of his children are involved in their respective sports, but Wolf is appreciative of what they did for his family and has opted to continue his volunteer work to give back.

Wolf also feels a deep connection to the Family Ice Center, for which he raised funds and helped plan back in the late ’90s.

“I felt a connection to the rink, and with my kids leaving I didn’t want that to negatively affect it,” he said.

“I’ve seen places of the world I’d never thought I’d see; skating has really changed my life,” Wolf said.

