Freeport voters passed a referendum on Tuesday to spend $634,000 to add bike and pedestrian paths on two I-295 overpasses in town.

The referendum passed 801-215.

Both the Mallett Drive and Desert Road bridges in Freeport will be replaced with bridges that include 12-foot-wide multi-use paths with 32-inch-tall barriers.

The Maine Department of Transportation has deemed both bridges structurally deficient and the state will cover roughly $15 million needed to replace the bridges.

Freeport taxpayers will fund the multi-use paths, which will be paid for through a 10-year bond, amounting to a $14 property tax increase for a Freeport home valued at approximately $350,000.

According to Town Council Chairman John Egan, the timing of the special election was to accommodate MDOT’s construction timeline for the bridge work, which is scheduled to begin in late 2021. Egan also said that to avoid severe traffic issues, the bridges will not be under construction at the same time.

The current bridges are 60 years old. The new replacements are expected to last longer.

