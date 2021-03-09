Frontier Airlines will begin offering a limited run of direct flights in April between Portland and Tampa, Florida, the Portland International Jetport announced Tuesday.
The budget airline will fly between the two cities three days a week between April 13 and May 11, the jetport said in a news release. Frontier will offer flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it said. According to Frontier’s website, a round-trip flight between Portland and Tampa will range in price from $213 to $353, depending on the departure and return dates.
“These additional flights to Florida are a sign that as Mainers are completing their vaccination cycles, they are looking to travel,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in the release.
The news comes about a month after the jetport announced that Delta Air Lines would begin offering daily nonstop service between Portland and Minneapolis/St. Paul in May.
The jetport also announced in February that American Airlines would expand its seasonal weekly flight service from Portland to Miami and begin offering year-round flights in June.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader grateful for Yarmouth emergency services
-
Northern Forecaster
Electric car rebate program lets town of Cumberland lease vehicles free of charge
-
The Forecaster
Access to Freeport Town Hall, library increasing
-
Times Record
Navy takes ownership of latest Bath-built destroyer
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth father, daughter escape fire uninjured
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.