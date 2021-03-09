Frontier Airlines will begin offering a limited run of direct flights in April between Portland and Tampa, Florida, the Portland International Jetport announced Tuesday.

The budget airline will fly between the two cities three days a week between April 13 and May 11, the jetport said in a news release. Frontier will offer flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it said. According to Frontier’s website, a round-trip flight between Portland and Tampa will range in price from $213 to $353, depending on the departure and return dates.

“These additional flights to Florida are a sign that as Mainers are completing their vaccination cycles, they are looking to travel,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in the release.

The news comes about a month after the jetport announced that Delta Air Lines would begin offering daily nonstop service between Portland and Minneapolis/St. Paul in May.

The jetport also announced in February that American Airlines would expand its seasonal weekly flight service from Portland to Miami and begin offering year-round flights in June.

