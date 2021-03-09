GREENWOOD — A Norway man died Sunday evening when his car skidded off Greenwood Road, rolled and crashed into a tree.
Police said 32-year-old Travis McLaughlin was dead at the scene in the area of 1881 Greenwood Road.
Investigators from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said McLaughlin was not wearing a seat belt, and it appeared speed may have contributed to the crash, which occurred about 8 p.m. He had been driving alone, police said, and headed north on Greenwood Road when he lost control of the Pontiac G6 sedan, which was on loan from a South Paris car dealer.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Greenwood and West Paris fire departments along with Bethel Rescue and PACE Ambulance.
