My hearty congratulations to the staff at Mid Coast Hospital’s vaccine clinic for their efficient, helpful and super-friendly service which I got to experience on March 5. Always one to shy away from needles, this visit was pain-free and quick. Well done. See you again on March 26 for my second vaccine dose.
Carol Stanton,
Topsham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Commentary: Economists: Biden $1,400 COVID-19 checks may be great politics, but it’s questionable economics
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader grateful for Yarmouth emergency services
-
Northern Forecaster
Electric car rebate program lets town of Cumberland lease vehicles free of charge
-
The Forecaster
Access to Freeport Town Hall, library increasing
-
Times Record
Navy takes ownership of latest Bath-built destroyer
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth father, daughter escape fire uninjured