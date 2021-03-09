Jeez, now we see that Balentine must have changed his medication. It’s difficult to understand the rapture he feels for Rush Limbaugh – the very guy that spawned Trump and the ugly, name-calling techniques employed by folks that refuse to speak honestly and accurately. (“Be like Rush, a happy warrior,” Feb. 26.)
Well, now one less “self-aggrandizing” person doing so. One more to go.
Davies Allan
Westport Island
