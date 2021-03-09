Steve Palmer is, in my opinion, the right person to serve on the select board for North Yarmouth. He is incredibly invested in the town and this is evident in the “above and beyond” efforts he expends on any committee on which he sits. His leadership on the Living Well in North Yarmouth committee is a fine example of the work he is willing to do to help make North Yarmouth a fine town to call home. Family activities, outdoor events, encouraging the use of our parks and recreation spaces, looking out for the needs of our senior citizens, to name a few, are all in a better place because of Steve’s involvement and leadership.

Steve has a positive and respectful working relationship with town employees and he is a good listener. He also served very successfully as selectperson on the board a few years ago. His experience should serve our town well.

I feel confident that if Steve Palmer is elected on March 23 that it will be a win-win situation for all!

Please write in Steve Palmer for select board on your ballot.

Jeanne Chadbourne

North Yarmouth

