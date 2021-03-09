UPDATE: A State Police spokesman says the standoff has been resolved. An officer did use deadly force, and it is being investigated. Police are clearing the scene of explosive devices.

This story will be updated.

LIVERMORE FALLS — The last hostage was released early Tuesday and was reunited with family after being held for more than 17-hours at his home at 48 Knapp St. by a man known to the family, according to News Center Maine.

Kenney Smith, 64, was seen getting hugs from his daughter, Amie, and other family members in a short video, posted by the media outlet.

There was no information released early Tuesday on the hostage-taker. Maine State Police plans to update the media at 11 a.m.

Livermore Falls police responded to a report of an armed intruder at the residence at about 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man who is an ex-boyfriend to a family member had zip ties with him, according to Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr.

Four people were in the house. One escaped and reported the situation to police. Two other hostages were freed later in the day.

Police asked the alleged hostage taker, Donald White, through a public address system Monday night to come out and walk down the driveway and get into the truck. The hostage negotiator told White that they would give him his medicine. He was also told to let them see Ken and to let him go. As of 10 p.m. that had not occurred.

Regional School Unit 73 was back in session Tuesday after students were released Monday morning because of the crisis situation and a possible bomb in one or all of the schools, according to an email to students, families and staff, Superintendent Scott Albert wrote.

The schools were checked Monday and it was deemed there was no bomb.

School buses were not able to go into the the blocked area in downtown area including Knapp Street. Police said students could walk to Church or Main streets for pick up as long as they avoided 48 Knapp St., according to Albert. If parents were not able to get their children to school or were not comfortable with that, they were told to call the school and they would be excused, Albert wrote in another email.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: