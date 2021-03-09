WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.

Washington has won 6 of 7, including two in a row since Tom Wilson was suspended for hitting Boston’s Brandon Carlo in the head, but New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity. The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT.

T.J. Oshie ended a teamwide 0-for-12 power-play drought with a deflection goal, Vrana scored his first of the night four-on-four and Washington got goals from Daniel Sprong and Dmitry Orlov. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves on 31 shots and just held on amid the Devils’ onslaught in the third.

After Janne Kuokkanen scored in the second period, Miles Wood, Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson beat Vanecek in the third to shock the Capitals. A timeout by first-year Washington coach Peter Laviolette after Sharangovich’s goal wasn’t enough to slow the momentum, and Severson tied it with 7:40 left in regulation.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 of the 30 shots in his second consecutive start for the Devils, two nights after a 40-save shutout at Boston. Vrana beat him 1:30 into the OT to prevent the Devils from stringing together back-to-back wins.

JETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading Winnipeg to a win at Toronto.

Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist and Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

Auston Matthews scored twice, raising his NHL-leading goal total to 20, and Zach Hyman added a goal for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots as the Leafs dropped their third straight in regulation.

FLYERS 5, SABRES 4: Shaye Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and Philadelphia beat visiting Buffalo.

The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game (0-7-1).

The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all.

With a league-low six wins, Buffalo is in jeopardy of extending its playoff drought to an NHL-record matching 10th season.

PENGUINS 4, RANGERS 2: Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and surging Pittsburgh beat visiting New York.

Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who went 4-1 on their homestand to gain ground in the hyper-competitive East Division. Sidney Crosby’s empty-net goal with 32 seconds to go helped Pittsburgh escape.

Tristan Jarry finished with 33 saves – including a couple of scrambling stops on his belly in the final minutes to preserve a one-goal lead. He improved to 8-3 in his last 11 starts.

New York defenseman Jack Johnson – making his first appearance in Pittsburgh since the Penguins released him during the offseason – scored his first goal in more than a year.

Ryan Strome picked up his ninth with a power-play score early in the third period. Keith Kinkaid made 23 stops while withstanding an early barrage but eventually wore down as the Rangers dropped their second straight.

HURRICANES 3, PREDATORS 2: Jordan Staal scored his second goal of the game with 34.9 seconds left in overtime as host Carolina beat Nashville for its sixth straight win.

Staal scored unassisted in the extra period, carrying the puck into the zone and beating Nashville’s Pekka Rinne to give the Hurricanes their first six-game streak in 10 years.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Vincent Trocheck finished with two assists.

Matt Benning and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville.

PANTHERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2: Patric Hornqvist and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves and visiting Florida beat Columbus.

Juho Lammikko and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who have won 3 of 4.

Michael Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstrand had goals for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots. Columbus has lost 5 of 7.

LIGHTNING 4, RED WINGS 3: Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving Tampa Bay a win at Detroit.

Coleman’s goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a two-on-one to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions season-high point streak to nine games.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a tie-breaking goal midway through the second period. Erik Cernak pulled Tampa Bay into a 3-all tie 9:40 into the third.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for the Central Division-leading Lightning. Thomas Greiss made 25 saves for the last-place Red Wings.

NOTES

SABRES: Captain Jack Eichel did not play Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers night because of an upper body injury.

Coach Ralph Krueger was unable to provide further details on the severity of the injury because Eichel is still being evaluated.

Eichel favored his neck after being checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas with about four minutes left in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

The injury is the latest to affect Eichel this season. He missed two games two weeks ago with a lower-body injury, and also missed the first week of training camp with an upper-body injury.

PREDATORS: Captain Roman Josi is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Josi took a high stick from Denis Gurianov of Dallas 2:46 into the third period that drew blood on Josi’s face. Josi stayed in the game and scored the winning goal Sunday night in a 4-3 shootout victory in Dallas.

He becomes the fourth Nashville player on injured reserve within the past week. Nashville put defenseman Ryan Ellis on the list for up to six weeks with an upper-body injury on March 2, the same day the Predators put forward Luke Kunin on it for 2 to 4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Goalie Juuse Saros was put on injured reserve March 4 with an upper-body injury, then forward Matt Duchene went on it March 6 with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline him for 3 to 5 weeks.

TV: The National Hockey League will be returning to ESPN beginning next season.

The two sides have reached agreement on a seven-year contract that includes four Stanley Cup finals, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights, but the league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement.

ESPN started airing NHL games when it went on the air in 1979 by making deals with individual teams. It had the national NHL rights from 1985-88 and 1992-2004.

NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup finals.

Most of NBC’s games air on NBC Sports Network, but that channel is being shut down by the end of the year. Most of NBCSN’s events are being shifted to USA Network.

