A Meet the Candidates Night will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Westcustogo Hall & Community Center in North Yarmouth to introduce the candidates running to fill a vacant seat on the select board.

David Lawrence Reed and write-in candidate Steven H. Palmer are vying to fill a vacancy left by Paul Napolitano for a term ending June 30, 2022.

The polls for the special election are also located at Wescustogo Hall, 120 Memorial Highway, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 23. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, March 19.

