Six Maine police departments are getting a new tool they hope will reduce Maine’s rising number of fatal drug overdoses.

Police departments in Westbrook, South Portland, Biddeford, Kennebunk, Augusta and Winthrop are among the 19 agencies in Maine and Massachusetts that will receive fentanyl test strips to distribute to people who use drugs that could be laced with the powerful synthetic opioid. Local and state officials say the strips are a harm reduction tool that can be used in tandem with other resources to try to prevent overdoses while making referrals to recovery programs.

“It’s about saving lives,” said Kennebunk police Chief Robert MacKenzie, whose department was among those identified Tuesday and will receive test strips to distribute in York County. “We need to do everything we can as a community and society to save lives. There are a lot of people who struggle with substance use.”

The departments were chosen to participate in the One2One: Engagement to Recovery program by the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Institute, a nonprofit organization that aims to help law enforcement agencies create non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery.

The program provides fentanyl test strip kits to police officers and community partners to distribute to people who use drugs while also providing referrals to treatment and other resources. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been connected to the majority of overdose deaths in Maine in the past year. It is often added to other illicit drugs to increase potency although the person who purchases the drugs may not be aware of the added risk.

Maine recorded its worst year for drug overdoses in 2020, with 502 deaths, surpassing the previous high of 417 deaths in 2017, which at the time was considered to be the height of the opioid crisis. Last year, Maine averaged 42 drug overdose deaths per month and initial reports have the state logging 58 confirmed or suspected drug overdose deaths in January, the worst month for fatal overdoses in a year and much higher than January 2020.

Experts have said the coronavirus pandemic has likely worsened the opioid crisis. A January report from the Attorney General’s Office notes that the increase in Maine mirrors national trends and is “likely due at least in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation measures: isolation, avoidance of or difficulty accessing medical services, and alterations in the illicit drug supply.”

The most frequent cause of the January deaths is non-pharmaceutical fentanyl, according to a report compiled by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center. Fifty-two percent of January’s deaths were in the 40-59 age demographic, and 62 percent of the deaths were among men.

Gordon Smith, Maine’s director of opioid response, said Maine’s opioid response strategic plan includes fentanyl test strips as a harm reduction tool, along with the anti-overdose drug Naloxone. The state has purchased 35,000 doses of Naloxone to distribute across the state and needle exchange programs have also been distributing the fentanyl test trips to intravenous drug users.

For people who are using drugs but are not ready to start a pathway to recovery, it is important to have harm reduction options like Naloxone and fentanyl test strips available, Smith said. But there are limitations with the test strips, which do not show how much fentanyl is present and can produce false results depending on the product being tested, he said.

“It’s better than nothing,” Smith said. “It’s one more piece of harm reduction and we need more harm reduction in the state of Maine.”

The small paper strips cost about $1 a piece and are similar to pregnancy tests or urine tests. One end of the strip is placed in a mixture of water and drug residue and then, after several minutes, indicates whether or not fentanyl was detected.

Some studies have found the strips reduce risk of fatal overdoses, such as by prompting someone to use less of a drug or make sure someone is able to help them if they experience symptoms of an overdose.

Similar to past debates over access to clean needles and the anti-overdose drug Naloxone, there has been resistance to widespread use of fentanyl test strips as a harm reduction tool. A top health official in the Trump administration strongly opposed the use of the test strips, saying they were not likely to deter people from using the drugs and could provide a false sense of security that drugs can he injected safely.

More recently, however, an official in the Biden administration has said it may consider expanding access to the test strips as part of its harm reduction efforts to reduce overdoses.

Other states and cities also have expanded access to the strips in recent months.

Westbrook police Chief Sean Lally said his department will receive about 300 fentanyl test kits to hand out to citizens who struggle with substance use disorders. The kits will primarily be distributed by the city’s recovery liaison, who works with people using drugs to connect them to treatment programs and other resources.

“Our main goal is to prevent overdose deaths,” Lally said.

Lally said the option of distributing the test strips while making connections for recovery resources is important in addressing substance use disorder as a public health issue, rather than a law enforcement problem.

“Substance use disorder is a public health crisis,” he said. “We should not be steering people toward prison. We should be steering people toward treatment.”

MacKenzie, the Kennebunk police chief, said the fentanyl kits his department receives through the program will be distributed across York County by a drug and alcohol counselor through the OPTIONS Initiative, which dispatches mobile response teams in every Maine county to communities with high drug overdose rates. Police officers will also be able to hand out kits if they respond to an overdose.

“If you have the opportunity to put something out there to potentially save a life, you want to have that done,” MacKenzie said.

In Portland, the police department’s Behavioral Health Unit has been exploring the use of fentanyl test strips and has identified a potential source to acquire them, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

“In addition to this important harm reduction tool, with the increased capacity of our behavioral health unit there are now more opportunities to respond to substance use and behavioral health calls from the community with the right care, in the right place at the right time,” she said.

More information about substance use disorder support and resources is available by calling 211, emailing [email protected], visiting the Maine 211 website, visiting the state’s Know Your Options resource page or visiting the DHHS Office of Behavioral Health’s resource page.

