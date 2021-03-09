Freeport voters will decide today on whether to spend $634,000 for bridge replacement add-ons.
Polls are open at the Freeport Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both the Mallett Drive and Desert Road bridges, which cross over I-295, are due to be replaced and the Maine Department of Transportation will be paying for the construction.
If the referendum is passed, the new bridges would include 12-foot-wide paths with 32-inch-tall barriers for walkers and cyclists and the funds would be paid through a 10-year-bond.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader grateful for Yarmouth emergency services
-
Northern Forecaster
Electric car rebate program lets town of Cumberland lease vehicles free of charge
-
The Forecaster
Access to Freeport Town Hall, library increasing
-
Times Record
Navy takes ownership of latest Bath-built destroyer
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth father, daughter escape fire uninjured