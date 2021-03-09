Raymond town offices will be closed through March 17 due to a positive case of COVID-19 among employees, according to a notice posted to the town’s website Tuesday.

The town clerk and town manager’s offices and the finance, code enforcement and assessing departments are affected by the closure. The public safety and public works departments will remain open.

Tuesday night’s Selectboard meeting was canceled and all agenda items moved to the April 13 meeting. Wednesday night’s Planning Board meeting will be held as scheduled.

