Arrests/Summonses
Arrests and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
2/23 at 2:37 a.m. False fire alarm on Soule Street.
2/23 at 3:19 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Walnut Street.
2/23 at 8:36 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
2/23 at 12:22 a.m. Mutual aid to Arlington Road.
2/24 at 10:34 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Broadway.
2/24 at 4:31 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. False fire alarms on Ocean Street.
2/25 at 12:58 a.m. Arcing or shorting electrical equipment on Pearl Street.
2/25 at 1:59 a.m. False fire alarm on Highland Avenue.
2/25 at 11:17 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Jordan Avenue.
2/25 at 12:13 p.m. Gas leak on Foden Road.
2/25 at 12:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 703.
2/25 at 5:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
2/25 at 10:45 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Concord Street.
2/26 at 8:17 a.m. False fire alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.
2/27 at 10:41 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.
2/28 at 4:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.
2/28 at 6:10 p.m. Outside trash fire on Main Street.
3/1 at 9:25 a.m. No incident found at address on Philbrook Avenue.
3/1 at 10:10 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Adelbert Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 75 calls Feb. 23 to March 1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
