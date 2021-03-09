TENNIS

Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.

Evans, 30, saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over 2 hours and 40 minutes later Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: American teen Coco Gauff led a day of upsets in the second round when top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost and Petra Kvitova dropped out with a hip problem.

The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4.

Svetlana Kuznetsova upset two-time champion Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, completing her comeback win in just under 2 hours and will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round. The Czech defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1.

Another teenager, 19-year-old Anastasia Potapova, defeated 11th-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3.

Kvitova, who defeated Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open on Saturday, retired with Jil Teichmann leading 6-2, 3-4. Kvitova said she’s had an adductor problem since the semifinal in Doha.

GOLF

CANADIAN OPEN: The RBC Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national championship in golf, has been canceled for the second straight year because of circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament, which dates to 1904, was to be played June 10-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country outside Toronto.

The PGA Tour said it would stage another event in the United States in place of the Canadian Open, which falls a week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Rory McIlroy won the last Canadian Open in 2019.

SOCCER

OBIT: Roger Vonlanthen, the last surviving member of the Switzerland team that in 1954 played in the highest-scoring World Cup match, has died. He was 89.

The Swiss soccer federation said the former Inter Milan forward died in July at his home near Geneva. News of Vonlanthen’s death was not previously reported.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said.

PSG heads into Wednesday’s game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training last week.

PSG said Neymar’s condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

OLYMPICS

TOKYO: A gymnastics test event that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled.

The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the All-Around World Cup scheduled for May 4 was off. It was to be the last of an artistic gymnastics series doubling as Olympic qualifiers, but the other two World Cups in Germany and Britain were also previously canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo World Cup will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the Olympics.

Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.

The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23.

