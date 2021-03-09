Jean J. St Pierre, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Topsham was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. St Pierre was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

St Pierre is part of Pejepscot Financial Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. St Pierre graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with a degree in business.

