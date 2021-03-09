Arrests

Damian J. Howard, 26, of Hollis, on March 3 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl and operating after habitual offender revocation with priors, on Main Street.

Erica L. Kalor, 48, of Westbrook, on March 5 on two counts of domestic assault.

Nathan Westcot, 38, of Vermont, on March 6 on a warrant, on Bridge Street.

Sharon Race, 35, of Biddeford, on March 6 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Bridge Street.

Summonses

Brittany M. Vargas, 22, of Portland, on March 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Justin Nicolantonio, 25, of Longfellow Drive, on March 4 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Bridge Street.

Tyrell T. Brown, 28, of Windham, on March 5 on a charge of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Central Street.

Dylan Wilcox, 28, of Old Orchard Beach, on March 5 on a warrant, on Main Street.

