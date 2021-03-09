The University of New England has modified its plans for spring sports to allow for competition with colleges within its conference starting on March 27, the school announced Tuesday.

Last week, UNE said it would pursue spring sports competition only with colleges in Maine and New Hampshire, citing Maine’s travel restrictions to and from states in southern New England during the pandemic. UNE is one of eight schools in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, with the other seven in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

But on Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that residents of all New England states are now exempt from quarantine or testing requirements before visiting Maine.

As a result, UNE spring sports teams will now compete exclusively against conference rivals. UNE offers men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, women’s track and field and men’s golf in the spring.

“Given such unexpected news regarding the travel restrictions, particularly to both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, we were able to pivot quickly,” Heather Davis, UNE’s Director of Athletics, said in a media release. “We are now positioned to provide the spring student-athletes with safe competitive and championship experiences, and are thrilled to have this opportunity.”

Spectators will not be permitted at any athletic events at UNE.

