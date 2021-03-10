AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature convened Wednesday for only its second set of COVID-19-restricted floor sessions since lawmakers were sworn in two months ago.

The docket of legislation includes bills that would change the state’s flag and extend the processing time for absentee ballots, among other topics. The biggest order of business is likely to be passing a supplemental budget bill that was approved by the budget committee in a party-line vote last week. The bill would give Maine businesses and unemployed Mainers a break from paying taxes on relief funds they received during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting at the Augusta Civic Center — a bigger venue that allows social distancing for lawmakers to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus — members were met in the morning by a group protesting pandemic restrictions put in place by Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

Lawmakers were expected Wednesday to debate a measure, offered by Republicans, that would end that state of emergency that has been in place for nearly one year and rescind some of Mills’ orders related to the pandemic. The measure is unlikely to gain traction in the Legislature, where Democrats hold sizeable majorities in both bodies.

Although Democrats and Republicans agreed to fully conform with the federal tax code so that more than 28,000 businesses would not pay state taxes on the Paycheck Protection Loans they received — a provision that would cost the state $100 million in tax revenue — the budget bill is likely to be amended to ensure support of two-thirds of lawmakers, which is required.

In other action Wednesday the lawmakers took time to read sentiments and offer condolences to the family of outdoors advocate and columnist George Smith, who died in February.

