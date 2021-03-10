Sebago Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas is proposing less than a 1% increase for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. The $2,742,649 budget is just $11,900 more than this year’s, a 0.44% increase.

Most of the proposed increase, $10,800, comes from boosts to the parks and recreation department. The $69,830 is 18.3% more than last year’s parks and recreation budget and includes $26,100 for the town beach, $6,850 more than last year. That includes $15,000 set aside for dock and buoy maintenance.

The remainder of the department’s budget increases come from sports programs and other supplies, equipment and maintenance costs.

There is a 7.1%, or $39,021, decrease to capital investment reserves, for a total budget of $514,621. This fiscal year’s capital investment spending included equipment purchases.

The proposal does not include a projected property tax rate. The 2020-2021 property tax rate is $14.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a 90-cent increase from the prior fiscal year’s rate of $13.60.

The information from the town assessor does not provide a breakdown of the tax rate by municipality, county and school. The owner of a $250,000 home in Sebago paid $3,625 in property taxes this year, a $225 increase from 2019-2020.

