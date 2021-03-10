Dick Polman got it right by connecting the prevalence of civic ignorance to the assault on the U.S. Capitol (“Ignorance about democracy helped spark Capitol riot,” The Times Record, March 8). If education cuts are made social studies is always at the top of the list of expendable topics. A 2015 Annenberg Public Policy Center study is even more alarming, with a sizable number of Americans (12%) believing that the Bill of Rights guarantees Americans the right to own a pet.

Ross K. Baker,

Highland Park, NJ

