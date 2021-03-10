State health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no additional deaths, as nearly 1 in 8 Maine residents have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The seven-day daily case average stood at 167, up slightly from 148 cases two weeks, or one incubation period, ago. This time last month, the average number of daily cases was 234. Cases peaked above 600 per day in mid-January.

Since the pandemic reached Maine almost one year ago, there have been 46,254 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 723 deaths, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state added 17 deaths to the total on Tuesday after conducting its latest review of death certificates to see if COVID-19 was a factor in any death not already reported to the CDC.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but as of Tuesday 75 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 21 in critical care and seven on a ventilator. Hospitalizations have leveled off over the last three weeks after dropping steadily from a high of more than 200 in mid-January. Throughout the pandemic, 1,583 Maine people have been hospitalized at some point.

Cases and hospitalizations also have been leveling off in many states after several consecutive weeks of sharp declines, although that hasn’t stopped some states from loosening pandemic restrictions. Maine Gov. Janet Mills last week relaxed travel requirements for residents of New England states coming to Maine. Later this month, capacity for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase, and bars and tasting rooms will be able to open on March 26.

By the end of the day Tuesday, 446,226 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been administered in Maine. Of those, 283,688 were first shots, accounting for 21 percent of the state’s population, and 162,538, just over 12 percent, were second doses. Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, are included in state’s tally of second doses.

Roughly 3 out of 4 Mainers over the age of 70 have now gotten their first dose and 37 percent are fully vaccinated. Last week, eligibility opened to individuals between the ages of 60 and 69, a group that includes nearly 200,000. Additionally, teachers, school staff and child care workers also became eligible following a directive to states from the Biden administration. That group has a little more than 50,000 individuals.

Maine increased its daily vaccinations to more than 10,000 doses this week and improved its standing among other states, according to a Bloomberg News state-by-state tracker. As of Tuesday, Maine ranked 10th among states in percentage of residents that have been fully vaccinated and 8th in percentage of the population that has received one dose.

Those gains came despite the fact that about 20 percent fewer doses of vaccine were delivered to Maine for use this week. Johnson & Johnson had cleared its supply a week earlier — 15,000 of those doses came to Maine alone — and has yet to replenish it fully. Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that he expects to see modest increases in doses coming to the state over the next two weeks and then bigger increases in late March and early April.

In an effort to help close gaps in vaccinations, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday a new program to give free rides to vaccine appointments for individuals with transportation challenges. Rides are available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sundays and can be scheduled by calling 1-855-608-5172.

