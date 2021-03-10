David L. Ponziani 1945 – 2021 BOWDOIN – David L. Ponziani, 75, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 12, 1945, the son of Remo and Marjorie Ponziani. He attended Brunswick schools and was a 1964 graduate of Brunswick High School. Mr. Ponziani worked at BIW and was well known for working with horses for many years. He enjoyed baseball, football and horses. He was a member of the Harness Racing Association at the Topsham Fair. Surviving is son Anthony Ponziani and his partner Andrea Denke and their son Anthony Ponziani Jr. of Topsham; a brother Raymond Ponziani of Woolwich; David’s partner Donna Hamilton of Bowdoin and her two children and two grandchildren. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street Brunswick where memorial condolences my be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

