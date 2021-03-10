RICHMOND — Richmond Town Manager Adam Garland will leave his position later this month to become town manager of Oxford.

Garland, who has served as the town manager for about 2½ years, will start his new position March 22.

“I wanted an opportunity for professional growth,” Garland said. “It has been going well in Richmond, but the opportunity in Oxford popped up. I’ll be able to work on new projects and new challenges and be able to further my career and municipal government.”

He began serving Richmond residents in 2006 when he was one of the town’s patrol officers. In 2010, he became a sergeant at the Richmond Police Department and served in that role until 2014 when he left to become town administrator for West Bath.

He was working toward his degree in management in human resources when the Richmond town manager job came on his radar.

In Richmond, Garland made $67,800; in Oxford his salary will be $90,000.

“I enjoy the work and diversity of the position,” he said of being a town manager. “There isn’t just one topic you’re working with. It’s public works to police.”

In Oxford, Garland is looking forward to working on new projects. Municipal dams, rebuilding the town office and improving infrastructure will be on his list.

Garland has worked on projects in Richmond as of late, including pushing along the Richmond withdrawal agreement from Regional School Unit 2. Leaving his role, he wants to make sure the withdrawal committee and the selectmen continue to share information with the public so town residents can make an informed decision when they vote on the agreement.

Garland lives in Brunswick with his wife and two daughters.

He said he will miss the people of Richmond the most.

“The people of Richmond in general have been welcoming, to when I was a patrolman to when I was a town manager, that’s one of the most nerve wracking things when leaving — leaving those connections behind,” he said. “Those don’t happen overnight. It’s the sad part.”

The town of Richmond is expecting to announce an interim manager on March 22.

