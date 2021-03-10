LIVERMORE FALLS — Donald White, 44, of Jay who held three people hostage Monday at 48 Knapp St., died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to Marc Malon, spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office.

A shot fired by a state trooper was not lethal, Malon wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The cause and manner of death was made Wednesday by Dr. Lisa Funte, the state’s deputy chief medical examiner, after an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to Malon.

The investigation of the trooper's use of deadly force is continuing and no further details will be available until it's completed.

White, who was armed with a gun, broke into the residence early Monday, according to police. One of the four hostages who lived at the house, Amie Smith, escaped and alerted police to the situation. Hostages were restrained by zip ties, police previously said.

Two of the hostages either escaped or were released later Monday and the last hostage, Kkenney Smith, 64, met with family early Tuesday. The last hostage, Kenney Smith, 64, father of Amie, was reunited with his family early Tuesday after the more than 15-hour standoff with police. Smith was injured during the ordeal.

Police responded to the report of an armed intruder at 5:25 a.m. Monday. Negotiators tried several times to get White to come out of the house and let Smith go.

Maine State Police spent Tuesday removing bombs from the house that White allegedly brought with him.

Police were still at the scene Wednesday investigating.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office also planned to begin its investigation during the day.

Knapp Street was opened early Wednesday, then partially shut down. Local traffic on each section of the road was allowed. The road was closed from the corner of Church and Knapp streets in Jay and at Searles and Knapp streets on the other side in Livermore Falls. The road was also blocked off on both sides of 48 Knapp St.

Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said he hoped the investigation would be completed Wednesday night so the road could be fully reopened.

When the street was first closed Wednesday morning, Ricky Merrill of Jay who lives on Knapp Street, carried his trash to the other side of the cones so it would be picked up. Most of the street was closed off Monday and Tuesday.

“I kind of have mixed emotions,” he said. “I understand there is an investigation that needs to go on but at the same time I have to move my trash and this will be the third day with no mail, unless I go get it,” Merrill said, adding that no one told him he had to go get his mail.

Merrill tried to stop vehicles to tell drivers road was closed to through traffic but some drove through anyway but had to turn around.

“It would be nice to have the street back to the way it was so we don’t have to go around in circles to get from one place to the other,” he said.

A woman who lives at the Lavoie Street Apartments in Jay said she walked the length of Knapp Street to get to Richardson Avenue earlier Wednesday so she could pick up groceries. On the way back, she carried two bags of groceries and was told by police she would have to go the long way around.

