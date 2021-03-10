University of Maine basketball star Blanca Millán has been named one of five finalists for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Millán, a senior guard from Spain, is the first player in America East Conference history to be named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year twice.

The other finalists for the Hammon Award are Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast; Muah Selland, South Dakota State; Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota; and Ilmar’l Thomas, Cincinnati.

The Black Bears host Stony Brook in the America East championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.

