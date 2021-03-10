SOUTH PORTLAND — Jack Stoll scored 20 points and Brady Coyne had 14 to lead Falmouth to a 52-48 win over South Portland Wednesday night in boys’ basketball.

The Yachtsmen (6-0) trailed 31-24 at halftime before outscoring the Red Riots 16-8 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth.

Mayen Ayuel scored 28 points for South Portland (5-2).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH 50, SOUTH PORTLAND 34: Sloane Ginevan scored 23 points to power the Yachtsmen (5-5) past the Red Riots (3-7) at Falmouth.

Anna Turgeon and Katie Lorozaitis chipped in with seven points apiece.

Hylah Owen and Ruth Boles scored nine points each for South Portland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 50, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 32: Jalyn Stacey scored 15 points and Kylie Day had 14 as the Hawks (6-4) outscored the Guardians (1-5) 31-7 in the second and third quarters to pull away for a win at Hiram.

Kaitlyn Jandreau scored 20 points for Seacoast Christian.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/OLD ORCHARD BEACH 5, CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Lucia Pompeo had a hat trick and Oliva Bradford had a goal and two assists as Cheverus/Waynflete/OOB (6-3) scored five unanswered to come from behind and down Cape Elizabeth/South Portland (8-1) at Portland Ice Arena.

Bella Schifano and Koto Yamada had a goal and an assist for Cape Elizabeth.

LEWISTON 5, BRUNSWICK 0: Leah Landry started and ended the scoring for the Blue Devils, who shut out the Dragons at Lewiston.

Landry scored the lone goal of the first period, assisted by Kristen Lachance.

Emma Begin opened the second-period scoring, with Rebecca Lussier picking up the first of her two assists. Leah Dube also scored in the period, assisted by Paige Pomerleau and Nadia Roy.

Lussier assisted on Alyssa Marcoux’s third-period goal, and Landry rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal.

PORTLAND/DEERING 5, GORHAM 1: Caroline Lerch scored two goals as Portland/Deering (5-3) rolled past Gorham (0-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Kimberly Clifford and Mia Merrill chipped in with a goal and an assist each.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 6, CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 2: Daxton St. Hilaire scored twice to help the Blue Devils beat Cheverus/Yarmouth at Travis Roy Arena in Yarmouth.

Damon Bossie, Cole Ulrich, Tanner Anctil and Connor Wolverton also scored for Lewiston. Wolverton Tyler Leger and Nick Pelletier each had two assists; Mason Beaudoin and Evan Knowlton each had one.

Graycen Hayes-Begley and Nick Giancotti scored for Cheverus/Yarmouth.

Oliver Prinn, Jackson Header, Camden Miller and David Swift all had assists. For Swift, it was his first career point.

