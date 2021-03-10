Arrests

Mary Jane L. Giddings, 28, of Windham, on March 1 on a warrant of arrest for another agency.

Nicholas S. Theriault, 36, of Bridgton, on March 2 on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.

Bryan M. Bellefontaine, 39, of Standish, on March 4 on charges of violating condition of release and failure to stop for an officer.

Richard T. Vance, 59, of Windham, on March 6 on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief, on Moores Drive.

Anthony C. Desalle, 58, of Windham, on March 7 on a charge of indecent conduct, at the Chaffin Pond playground.

Summonses

A female juvenile offender, 16, on March 1 on a charge of assault, on River Road.

Jessica Curlew, 32, of Windham, on March 3 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

Tyler Valdez, 28, of Windham, on March 5 on a charge of criminal trespassing, on Pope Road.

