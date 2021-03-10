WINSLOW — Resident Layla Cole was found and is safe with her mother after being reported missing overnight, police said.
Cole,12, had last seen at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night at her family’s home on Benton Avenue, according to a news release from the Winslow Police Department.
Cole was initially discovered missing when her father went to check on her at approximately 3 a.m.
