WINSLOW — Resident Layla Cole was found and is safe with her mother after being reported missing overnight, police said.

Winslow resident Layla Cole, 12, is reported as missing. Photo from Winslow Police Department Facebook page.

Cole,12, had last seen at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night at her family’s home on Benton Avenue, according to a news release from the Winslow Police Department.

Cole was initially discovered missing when her father went to check on her at approximately 3 a.m.

 

