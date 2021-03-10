Morris Farm, a Wiscasset nonprofit providing food and educational programming, received a wave of donations from the community in the last month, closing the gap of the organization’s revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.

In just over one month, community members donated over $25,000, closing in on the nonprofit’s $30,000 shortfall, according to Morris Farm Board Chairperson Madelyn Hennessey. The donations alone reinforce the nonprofit’s existence for the next few years.

“I can’t even describe the gratification,” said Hennessey. “People’s generosity has been wonderful, and now that things are opening up, we’ll be able to have fundraising events and programs again. We’re all feeling quite cheerful.”

Last month, Hennessey told The Times Record she was worried the nonprofit would have no choice but to use its endowment, which wouldn’t last more than a year.

Hennessey said restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic stymied the organization’s ability to hold fundraisers and programs, including school programs and summer camps, that keep the farm alive. It would also staunch the farm’s latest venture, a free take-what-you-need farm stand.

The stand is supplied by Veggies to Table, a Newcastle-based organization that gives local organic produce to food banks. Veggies to Table Founder Erica Berman said the organization has supplied about 300 pounds of food to the table from September when it began to the end of October when the growing season ended.

With the farm’s renewed life, Hennessey said she wants to create a free and reduced lunch program aimed at seniors but open to anyone in May or June. She said the lunch program would be similar to what students have access to in school. She said she hopes a few free meals each week could help fight food insecurity and isolation in Lincoln County’s senior population, both of which can cause adverse health risks.

“Seniors have been particularly isolated during the pandemic … because most of us have some sort of pre-existing condition,” said Hennessey. “A hot meal and company is never a bad thing.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 28.2.% of Lincoln County’s population is 65 and older, the highest in the state as of 2019.

About 12.5% of Lincoln County was food insecure in 2018, according to the most recent data from Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization.

Chronic diseases and health conditions associated with food insecurity include asthma, low birth weight, diabetes, mental health issues, hypertension and obesity, according to a 2019 Lincoln County needs assessment report.

Similarly, social isolation and loneliness can pose serious health risks, including cognitive decline, depression and heart disease, especially in older populations, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Although Morris Farm is back on solid ground, Hennessey said other small nonprofits that rely on fundraisers and programs to stay afloat may not be so lucky.

“Most of our small nonprofits are in a similar situation,” Hennessey warned. “People should donate to their local community nonprofits because those places make community living worth living.”

