Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 2-8.

Summonses

3/3 at 8:15 p.m. Dominic Borrelli, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.

3/4 at 8:55 p.m. David Regan, 56, of Wayland, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls March 2-8.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from March 2-8.

