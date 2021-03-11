Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 2-8.
Summonses
3/3 at 8:15 p.m. Dominic Borrelli, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.
3/4 at 8:55 p.m. David Regan, 56, of Wayland, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls March 2-8.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from March 2-8.
