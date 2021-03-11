To her great shame, Aunt Helen was called “a spinster lady,” which meant no one had ever asked for her hand, something quite inadmissible for women of a long-ago era. One hundred years ago, married women were afforded a sort of place in the caste system of the day; to be unmarried was to be societally destitute.

I loved the old girl and happily spent time in her huge, shadowy Victorian mansion. It was stuffed with wondrous treasures; an enormous ginger jar, baroque framed mirrors, lavish Victorian furnishings, silver combs and brushes on her dresser. Her sofas had silk pillows that were beautiful but spent most of their lives sliding to the Persian rugs beneath. Marble busts of Greeks and Romans graced her fireplace mantels. Stuffed parrots perched on chair backs, Tiffany lamps glowed from every table, silver framed sepia photographs of men in bowlers and mustaches, elaborately dressed women in corsets and bustles with Gibson Girl hairdos, countless gewgaws arranged on ornately crocheted shawls spread on tops of pianos. Hard, itchy horsehair tufted chairs and overstuffed rockers with fringes were everywhere.

I loved being there. I always felt as if I’d stepped back at least 100 years in time and in fact I had. I would often sit on her creaking old wooden bench-swing on her side porch in summers and peer through the huge Boston ferns hanging everywhere to watch the lesser mortals strolling past.

Auntie Helen drank a bit. She stashed her empties everywhere thinking no one would know, but the jig was up when an opened cupboard door showed a dozen drained Vodka bottles that often clattered down noisily onto one’s feet.

There was one special treasure Aunt Helen owned. It was a porcelain Staffordshire dog, a King Henry Spaniel, she kept in her fireplace’s opening in the warm months, looking out with green glass eyes at her and her fine, elegant friends as they gently sipped their libations. He was white and about the size of a real King Charles pooch and in fact was a direct copy of that old breed. Owning a porcelain Staffordshire spaniel was all the rage back then. Staffordshire figurines on Victorian mantels and in fireplaces were the ultimate Bourgeois status symbol. From Google: “The Staffordshire spaniel is tied to the history of the King Charles Spaniel. They became great favorites of British monarchs. King Charles I (1600-1649) had a spaniel as a young boy. Owing to Queen Victoria’s spaniel Dash, however, the spaniel model enjoyed a siege of popularity in the 1840s which lasted through her reign. Scots called them Wally Dugs.”

Smaller versions of the Staffordshires were used by placing two on window sills; if a woman turned them back-to-back, it meant her husband was home. If he was away, they would be placed facing each other. When her lover looked up, he would know if it was safe to enter for a bit of canoodling.

Aunt Helen loved her valuable, expensive Staffordshire dog and I well knew it. But one day when I was 9, I visited her and she refused to give me more Coca Cola when I demanded it. Working toward a good tantrum, I said rather loudly “You’d better give it to me Auntie, or you’ll be sorry.” I gave her a few seconds to give in and when she made no move toward capitulation, I turned, stomped to the fireplace and kicked that dog to smithereens with the toe of my Oxfords.

I will never forget the lightning-fast roundhouse slap on my cheek from that heretofore loving, gentle and frail woman, quite nearly shattering an eardrum, and leaving a stinging mark. Had she done that today, I’d have been encouraged to call an agency of some sort to rat her out and have her arrested. After that horrendous and shocking response to the Oxford Incident, I crept to the fireplace, meekly picked up all the pieces, put them into a paper bag and stashed them in the far back of a parlor cabinet.

When Auntie Helen finally departed for the Promised Land of Perpetual Vodka, I found the Staffordshire shards while we cleaned out that glorious old Victorian hodgepodge, and later glued them all together. I painted that dog white, with gold and black highlights, with the golden collar, locket and chain, and today, he lives in our dining room. I can still feel all the cracks from my post-Coca Cola kickage so many decades ago, and can still most clearly feel dear old Aunt Helen’s stunning reaction. Did I deserve it? Assuredly. But today when I look at that now-worthless Staffordshire Spaniel looking back at me with those slightly crooked glass eyes, I no longer apologize to him. After all, I gave him a new life.

