Anne Manganello’s letter to the editor (March 10) regarding the proposed historic district on Munjoy Hill is both erroneous and misleading.

Erroneous because it perpetuates a myth supported by developers that unrestricted free-market forces will somehow make housing on the Hill more affordable. The exact opposite is true.

Misleading because currently there is a diverse mix of residents on the Hill and many homeowners provide one or more modest rental units. These rental units help property owners to stay in their homes.

Without the protections of a historic district, more of these older homes and their rental units will be replaced by expensive condominiums whose owners are indeed affluent. There will be fewer affordable living options and less diversity than currently exist on the Hill.

The historic district is all that stands between more high-end housing for the wealthy and a lively social, cultural and economic environment on Munjoy Hill.

Pamela Day and Michael Petit

Portland

