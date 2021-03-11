Maine reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no additional deaths, as the state looks to reopen more business and leisure activities by late March.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 46,441 confirmed COVID-19 positive tests, and 723 deaths.

Starting March 26, bars and tasting rooms will be permitted to open, and capacity at indoor and outdoor establishments will increase to 50 percent capacity for indoor gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor gatherings. On May 24, those limits will be adjusted to 75 percent capacity for indoor gatherings and 100 percent for outdoor gatherings.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Through Thursday, 293,566 Maine people had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 21.84 percent of the population. Those who had received final doses total 170,311, or 12.67 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population.

Shah said earlier this week that vaccine supplies are expected to increase by modest amounts over the next two weeks, and then get a substantial boost in late March or early April. Johnson & Johnson had doses ready for shipment shortly after the new vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but the company needed a few weeks to ramp up production after its initial shipments.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday launched a new program to give free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people who don’t drive or have access to transportation. Rides are available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sundays and can be scheduled by calling 855-608-5172.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: