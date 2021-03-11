Maine writer Lily King’s latest novel about an aspiring novelist who falls in love with two men simultaneously will be turned into a movie, according to multiple media reports.

Actress Toni Collete will direct the adaptation of “Writers & Lovers,” according to the trade publications Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets.

King did not reply to an email Thursday to discuss the news.

Collete was nominated for a Golden Globe for her acting work in “Muriel’s Wedding” and an Oscar for best supporting actress in “The Sixth Sense.” The Australian actress and director will write the screenplay with Nick Payne, whose credits include “The Crown.”

“I have been wanting to direct for quite some time but have been a bit busy with my day job. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing Lily King’s beautiful, funny, moving novel to filmic life. It’s an empowering story that speaks to me as a woman and an artist. It’s ultimately about coming to know and believe in oneself,” Colette was quoted as saying. “This is not always an easy feat, but the most important journey any person can take. It inspires me on so many levels.”

“Writers & Lovers” tells the story of Casey Peabody, a young novelist from Boston who gets up early each morning to write before heading off to her waitressing job. She is grieving the loss of her mother and recovering from a hot love affair when a friend brings her to a book-signing, where she meets two men and develops feelings for both. It’s set in the mid-1990s.

Released a year ago, “Writers & Lovers” was a New York Times best-seller. It is King’s fifth novel. Her previous book, 2014’s “Euphoria,” won the Kirkus Award, New England Book Award, the Maine Fiction Award and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Award.

Topic Studios, which produced the movies “Spotlight” and “The Mauritanian,” is financing the film.

