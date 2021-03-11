Arrests

3/1 at 6:49 a.m. Terence J. Carter, 56, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of violating a protective order.

3/4 at 2:11 a.m. Donald M. Woodworth, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Christopher Gerossie on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

3/3 at 9:33 a.m. Charmagn M. Cody, 37, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

3/3 at 9:35 a.m. Russell E. Lowe, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of shoplifting.

3/4 at 12:47 p.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of reckless conduct, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/5 at 11:23 a.m. Ryan J. Walsh, 36, of Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

3/5 at 1:13 p.m. Joshua Stephen Ellis, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

3/5 at 1:13 p.m. Abbie Lily Laidlaw, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of shoplifting.

3/6 at 8:41 a.m. Douglas E. Wilcox Jr., 28, of Windham, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on charges of driving under the influence (drugs or a combination), failure to give correct name, address or date of birth to police and aggravated forgery.

3/6 at 2:47 p.m. Michael P. Archer, 58, of Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of shoplifting.

3/7 at 6:17 a.m. Corey C. Parker, 48, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Tanner Mann on a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle for greater than 150 days.

Fire calls

3/1 at 3:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Minuteman Drive.

3/1 at 4:15 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/1 at 8:23 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/2 at 2:04 a.m. Odor investigation on Running Hill Road.

3/2 at 6:35 a.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Ramsay Terrace and Nelsen Road.

3/2 at 7:15 a.m. and 8:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Cricket Lane.

3/2 at 8:49 a.m. Outside gas leak on Payne Road.

3/2 at 12:03 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/2 at 12:37 p.m. Wire down on Clay Pits Road.

3/2 at 4:19 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/2 at 5:12 p.m. and 10:13 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/2 at 6:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

3/2 at 8:41 p.m. Smoke detector issue on County Road.

3/2 at 11:10 p.m. Tree on wires on Old Blue Point Road.

3/3 at 7:14 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/3 at 9:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Mussey Road.

3/3 at 10:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Mulberry Lane.

3/3 at 11:35 a.m. Odor investigation on Higgins Street.

3/3 at 11:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

3/5 at 8:32 a.m. and 10:21 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/6 at 8:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/7 at 8:21 a.m. Gas stove leak on Hackmatack Drive.

3/7 at 10:37 a.m. and at 8:37 p.m. Assist Gorham.

3/7 at 11:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Highland Avenue.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from March 1-7.

