Arrests

2/13 at 3:30 a.m. Michael Cote, 29, of Mechanic Falls, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of criminal mischief, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/15 at 3:10 a.m. Nathaniel Hinnant, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a warrant.

2/15 at 10:27 p.m. Lacey L. Richardson, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of assault on an officer, violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and obstructing government administration.

2/19 at 4:57 p.m. Kenneth Ray Johnson, 62, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Alfred Guisto on a charge of terrorizing.

Summonses

2/13 at 10:28 p.m. Eli Thomas Stickley, 20, of Mexico, was issued a summons on Fort Road by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/15 at 12:02 a.m. Edward B. Boissonneau, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Veterans Memorial Bridge by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

2/15 at 12:28 a.m. David S. Sanborn, 51, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of theft by taking.

2/15 at 6:13 a.m. David S. Sanborn, 51, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of theft by taking.

2/15 at 10:27 p.m. Tammy L. Chapman, 32, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/16 at 2:06 p.m. Samantha Oakes, 25, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 1:29 a.m. James Donahue, 35, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/19 at 2:01 a.m. Ahmed Yasin Doale, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

2/19 at 10:08 a.m. Bean Margaret, 74, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2/19 at 11:58 a.m. Nathaniel Hinnant, 40, of South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer David Stailing on a charge of failing to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Fire calls

3/2 at 2:15 a.m. Arcing or shorted electrical equipment on Broadway.

3/2 at 2:23 a.m. Good intention call on Aspen Avenue.

3/2 at 4:13 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

3/2 at 9:37 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

3/2 at 10:24 a.m. Telephone or cable wires down on Western Avenue.

3/2 at 12:36 p.m. Light ballast break down on Maine Mall Road.

3/2 at 5:41 p.m. Water or steam leak on Cox Street.

3/3 at 2:39 a.m. Outside trash or waste fire on Westbrook Street.

3/3 at 3:30 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

3/3 at 9:26 a.m. Steam, vapor, fog, or dust thought to be smoke on Interstate 95.

3/4 at 2:33 a.m. Person in distress on Haven Road.

3/4 at 1:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Cumberland Road.

3/5 at 8:40 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295.

3/7 at 11:11 a.m. False bomb scare on Brigham Street.

3/7 at 11:26 a.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

3/7 at 11:37 a.m. Cover assignment standby on Union Street.

3/7 at 11:38 a.m. Cover assignment standby on Pillsbury Street.

3/8 at 6:50 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

3/8 at 7:45 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Main Street.

3/8 at 3:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Landry Circle.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 77 calls from March 2-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: