Shani Plante scored 38 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Old Orchard Beach beat Waynflete 62-19 in girls’ basketball Thursday night at Portland.

Plante was 35 points shy of the milestone entering the game.

Elise MacNair had a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Seagulls.

PORTLAND 61, DEERING 22: Gemima Motema scored 19 points as the Bulldogs rolled past the host Rams.

Portland jumped to a 19-8 first-quarter advantage and pulled away from the Rams.

Amanda Kabantu had 17 points for Portland, and Elizabeth Yugu tossed in 13.

Maya Gayle had six points for Deering.

CHEVERUS 55, WINDHAM 31: Hayley Jordan scored 13 points, Maddie Fitzpatrick had 12 and Julia Kratzer added 11 as the Stags cruised past the Eagles at Windham.

GREELY 44, YARMOUTH 36: Camille Clement scored 20 points and Mollie Obar had 19 as the Rangers cruised past the Clippers at Yarmouth.

Kate D’Appolonia scored 12 points for Yarmouth. Margaret McNeil added 10.

BIDDEFORD 48, SANFORD 38: Hannah Gosselin scored 15 points as the Tigers used an 18-10 third quarter to pull away from the Spartans at Sanford.

Abby Allen helped with eight points.

Tori Parker scored 12 points for Sanford.

FREEPORT 41, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 35: Rachel Wall scored 20 points as the Falcons erased an eight-point halftime deficit to beat the Patriots at Gray.

Megan Driscoll chipped in with 11 points.

Sarah Fecteau led Gray-New Gloucester with 12 points. Mikenzie Davis had 10.

MASSABESIC 64, NOBLE 29: Marissa Holt and Satyra Duong combined for 21 first-half points as the Mustangs opened a 40-14 halftime advantage and cruised past the Knights at Waterboro.

Holt had 12 points and Duont finished with 10 for Massabesic, which had combined for nine team 3-pointers. Grace Frechette, Madison Gray and Hannah Samson each contributed nine points.

Tianna Valle had 11 points to lead Noble.

WELLS 66, MARSHWOOD 39: Grace Ramsdell and Mallory Aromando combined for 20 points to power the Warriors to a 24-9 first-quarter lead over the Hawks (4-1) at Wells.

Ramsdell finished with 29 points. Aromando had 10.

Shelby Anderson scored nine points for Marshwood.

YORK 50, KENNEBUNK 45: Ava Giacobba scored 16 points and Emily Rainforth had 15 as the Wildcats downed the Rams at Kennebunk.

Emily Archibald scored 23 points for Kennebunk.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 83, LISBON 13: Erin Reid scored 11 of her 23 points in the first quarter as the Panthers bolted out to a 24-2 early lead and rolled in their season finale over the Greyhounds at Lisbon.

Angel Huntsman added 21 points for North Yarmouth Academy.

Emily Libby had nine points for Lisbon.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 45, POLAND 36: Brooke Emery scored a game-high 27 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders pulled away from the Knights at Poland.

Fryeburg trailed 31-30 heading into the fourth, but outscored Poland 15-5 in the final quarter.

Emily Walker (six points) and Camden Jones (three) both hit 3-pointers in the fourth for the Raiders.

Emma Gagne paced Poland with 10 points, including a pair of 3s in the first quarter.

Emma Williams scored five of her seven during the second quarter when the Knights turned a 14-12 deficit into a 25-24 halftime lead. Thea Thornton and Kalie Paradis each added three of their five points apiece in the second.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARSHWOOD 56, WELLS 45: Kelvin Peterson had 12 of his 15 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers to lead the Hawks to a 30-21 halftime margin in beating the Warriors at South Berwick.

Andrew Perry and Aidan Sullivan each scored 14 points, and Jackson Theriault added 10.

Caleb Corey led Wells with 14 points, and Devin Brown and Connor Woodward chipped in with 10 points apiece.

BIDDEFORD 64, SANFORD 61: Will Harriman and Aston Crowell each made a pair of free throws down the stretch as the Tigers (4-4) outlasted the Spartans (2-4) in overtime at Biddeford.

Crowell led Biddeford with 24 points, Alex McAlevey had 19 points with all his baskets coming from behind the arc, and Harriman chipped in with 12 points.,

Tanner McCann and Ryan Robichaud had 14 points apiece to lead Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 66, YORK 47: Adam Lux scored 33 points to power the Rams past the Wildcats at York.

Samuel Tartre chipped in with 12 points.

Evan Bourgoine scored 13 points for York.

BRUNSWICK 54, MORSE 51: Ethan Upham hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dragons a win in their final game of the season over the Shipbuilders at Brunswick.

Upham finished with a game-high 16 points. Evan Kilfoil added 11 for the Dragons, and Thomas Harvey and Quinn McCaffrey each added seven.

Maxon Brochu paced the Shipbuilders with 14 points. Gabe Aucoin added 12, Tom Guild had 10, and Sawyer Stead chipped in with eight.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 71, FREEPORT 60: Jay Hawkes scored 15 points and Wyatt Kenney added 12 as the Patriots downed the Falcons at Freeport.

Aubrey Lincoln and Terell Claxton helped with 11 points apiece.

Colby Arsenault scored 25 points for Freeport.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »