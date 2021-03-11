GORHAM — Payton Jones had 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career in the third quarter, to power Thornton Academy to an 82-64 win Tuesday night over previously unbeaten Gorham in boys’ basketball.

Jones is only the second male player Thornton Academy history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. Bob Warner, who graduated in 1972, finished with 1,218.

Anthony Jones and Cody Ruff each contributed 12 points for the Trojans (7-1).

Grant Nadeau led Gorham (8-1) with 14 points Garrett Smith, Bode Meader and Ben Tukey each had 11.

BIDDEFORD 55, SANFORD 38: The Tigers (3-4) outscored the Spartans (2-2) 22-6 in the fourth quarter to win at Sanford.

Ashton Crowell led Biddeford with 17 points. Will Harriman had 14, and Alex McAlevey added 11.

Biddeford made eight 3-pointers as a team.

Justin Kennedy and Matthew Stockwell each scored nine points to lead Sanford.

MASSABESIC 80, NOBLE 38: Brandan Mills had 22 points to lead 11 scorers for the Mustangs (3-3) as they easily beat the Knights (0-2) at Waterboro.

Trevor Beals scored 17 points for Massabesic, and Jake Raymond had 10.

Tyreek Rose had 10 points for Noble.

YARMOUTH 57, CAPE ELIZABETH 47: Peter Psyhogeos had 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter as the Clippers (6-1) held off the Capers (5-5) at Yarmouth.

Will Cox added 10 points for Yarmouth.

Nathan Mullen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 to lead Cape Elizabeth, and Will Bowe chipped in with 12 points.

KENNEBUNK 70, MARSHWOOD 68: Adam Lux and Ian Murray each scored in 24 points as the Rams (4-0) edged the Hawks (1-5) at Kennebunk.

Sam Tartre added 13 points for Kennebunk.

Aidan Sullivan hit four 3-pointers and led Marshwood with 16 points. Jackson Theriault scored 13 points and Kelvin Peterson had 12.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 62, FREEPORT 54: Wyatt Kenney scored 20 points as the Patriots defeated the Falcons at Freeport.

Cam Cormier had 11 points for the Patriots.

Colby Arsenault led all scorers with 22 points for Freeport. Blaine Cockburn had 16 points and Anthony Casale had 10 points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 64, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 30: Treshaun Brown scored a game-high 16 points for the Rangers (2-4) in beating the Guardians (0-5) at Kittery.

Ryan Wilcox added 10 points for Traip.

Caleb Vega led Seacoast Christian with eight points.

YORK 62, WELLS 45: The Wildcats jumped to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and pulled away, easily beating Warriors (4-4) at Wells.

JohnPaul Frazier led York (5-0) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Evan Bourgoine added 15 points and Teagan Hynes had 10.

Gavyn Leighton led Wells (4-4) with 18 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH 55, GORHAM 43: Sloane Ginevan made 8 of 10 free throws and finished with 27 points as the Yachtsmen (4-5) downed the Rams (6-2) at Falmouth.

Ginevan added five assists and four steals, and Anna Turgeon had a 10-point 11-rebound double-double for Falmouth.

Anna Nelson led Gorham with 14 points. Adele Nadeau had eight.

BIDDEFORD 41, SANFORD 30: Lexi Libby had 12 points for the Tigers (2-4) as they topped the Spartans (2-7) at Biddeford.

Riley Hebler led Sanford with 14 points.

CHEVERUS 55, WINDHAM 38: Emma Lizzotte led the way with 12 points and nine boards for the Stags (5-1) as they took the lead for good with a 19-7 second quarter in beating the Eagles (2-3) at Portland.

Maddie Fitzpatrick and Jill Lizzotte chipped in with 10 points apiece for Cheverus.

Carly Morey had 10 points to lead Windham.

SACOPEE VALLEY 41, ST. DOMINIC 17: The Hawks (5-4) routed the Saints (3-3 )at Hiram.

Sacopee Valley’s defense held St. Dom’s to seven total field goals. Jalyn Stacey led all scorers with 16 points and Kylie Day followed with 15.

Jessica Zimmerman scored 10 points for St. Dom’s.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44, WAYNFLETE 30: Erin Reid scored all of her seven points in the second quarter to power the Panthers (8-1) to a 23-9 halftime advantage over the Flyers (0-4) at Yarmouth.

Hannah Kenney led NYA with 11 points. Angel Huntsmen chipped in with nine points, nine assists and three steals, and Reid pulled down 14 rebounds.

Lucy Hart had nine points for Waynflete.

BRUNSWICK 64, MORSE 30: Logan Brown scored 25 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Dragons (5-4) handled the Shipbuilders (1-8) at Brunswick.

Sophia Morin scored 11 points and grabbed five boards for Brunswick, and Hannah Fortier chipped in with 10.

Madeline Warner had 10 points for Morse.

MARSHWOOD 48, KENNEBUNK 40: Alexa McGee’s 18 points helped the Hawks (4-0) beat the Rams (2-2) at South Berwick.

Savannah Nashwinter scored 12 points for Marshwood. Abbigail LeBlanc had seven.

Emily Archibald led all scorers with 21 points; she also grabbed her 1,000th-career rebound in the first half for Kennebunk.

TRAIP ACADEMY 52, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 23: Addy and Emma Hale both scored in double figures as the Rangers (2-4) cruised by the Guardians (1-4) at Kittery.

Addy finished with 11 points and Emma had 10. Alexis Hernandez added eight points.

Ellie Leech had eight points to lead Seacoast Christian.

YARMOUTH 37, CAPE ELIZABETH 18: Margaret McNeil had 10 points to lead the Clippers (9-0) over the Capers (2-6) at Cape Elizabeth.

Alison Gerety had six points for Cape Elizabeth.

