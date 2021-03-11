NEW HIRES

Ninette Irabaruta has been hired as director of public policy and advocacy by United Way of Greater Portland. Before joining United Way, Iraburuta was with Nourish as a global associate manager, working with indigenous communities across North America and cultivating donor and business partnerships. Irabaruta earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Joseph’s College in Standish and her master’s degree in Sustainable International Development from Brandeis University, and holds certifications in complex humanitarian issues, peace-building and advocacy, among others.

Greg Hogan recently joined Criterium Engineers’ corporate headquarters team in Freeport. Hogan, who has over 30 years’ experience in engineering project management, will be director of operations. Most recently, he was employed at the University of New England, where he was associate director for planning and construction. He is a licensed engineer in Maine and certified as a LEED-accredited professional with in-depth knowledge of green building practices. Hogan resides in Georgetown.

Benchmark real estate has hired James Benoit, Erika Puschock and Kim Sutton. Maine natives Benoit and Puschock are a team specializing in commercial real estate including investment, multi-unit, working waterfront, industrial and development sales and consulting. Benoit attended University of Maine and University of Southern Maine, while Puschock attended McGill University in Montreal, and worked in Japan and the United Kingdom. Sutton, based in Portland, is a 22-year real estate veteran and works with clients all over southern Maine. She earned a degree in economics at the University of Southern Maine. Sutton is a board member of the West End Neighborhood Association and the Southern Maine Landlord Association.

Camden National Bank has named Brandon Boey senior vice president, in-house counsel and Bank Secrecy Act officer. Boey will provide general legal counsel and ensure compliance with all anti-money-laundering regulations. He served as managing counsel at Unum for seven years, and he also brings legal experience representing multinational companies with Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Boey is a member of the Maine, Washington, D.C., and New York bar associations, and lives in Falmouth with his wife and four children.

Portside Real Estate Group has announced the addition of Caitlyn Briere, Nick Clark, Kristina Pearson, Eliza Rauscher and Jen Tabb, all of whom will work primarily in Portside’s Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth offices. Briere joins Portside as a sales agent. She is a native of southern Maine and a resident of Scarborough who previously worked in the healthcare industry. Clark, a former engineer, is a resident of Falmouth and is a sales agent. Pearson is a sales agent. She previously worked at the Cumberland County Courthouse and a boutique law firm in Portland, and has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Southern Maine Community College. Rauscher worked in television production and advertising prior to joining Portside as a sales agent. Tabb, of Portland, joins Portside as an associate broker. Tabb has been a licensed full-time realtor since 2002, working in Cumberland and northern York counties.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Chad Flynn of Portland has joined Deer Brook Consulting’s strategic advisory board to support its strategy refinement and positioning as a leader of cyber and compliancy services to small- to medium-size organizations. He is chief information officer of Pearl Meyer, a global consulting firm with offices across the United States, United Kingdom and India, where he works with the IT, cybersecurity and privacy programs. Flynn brings years of technology and transformational leadership to Deer Brook Consulting’s board.

HONORS & AWARDS

For the 10th consecutive year, Pierce Atwood partner and trademark practice group chair Jon Gelchinsky has been recognized by the World Trademark Review’s WTR 1000, the only standalone ranking publication to focus exclusively on trademark practices and practitioners. Gelchinsky once again received a silver ranking from WTR in “enforcement and litigation” and “prosecution and strategy.” The firm’s trademark practice group has again been recognized for its trademark work, being recognized as “domestic and international brand guardians and ambassadors for their clients.”

