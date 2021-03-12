WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: Noon, Saturday

WEB/TV: WPXT, Portland; FloSports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 8-5

LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 2019, won by Maine, 47-31

LAST WEEK: Albany defeated New Hampshire, 24-20; Maine lost to Delaware, 37-0

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: The Black Bears did nothing well offensively last week, gaining just 112 yards of total offense. They spoke throughout the week about getting their offense back on track, which starts with establishing a running game. It won’t be easy because Albany gave up just 58 rushing yards to UNH. But if Maine’s passing game is going to be effective – and the Black Bears need to take shots downfield – the running game is going to have to provide some balance. Look for RB Elijah Barnwell, the transfer from Rutgers, to have a bigger presence. QB Joe Fagnano will look to hook up with WR Andre Miller more often. Miller, Maine’s deep threat, caught just three passes for 32 yards. But other players have to get involved in the passing game too, so look for Fagnano to spread the ball as much as possible.

WHEN ALBANY HAS THE BALL: Last week, the Great Danes displayed the kind of balance Maine is looking for. QB Jeff Undercuffler threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns and RB Karl Mofor rushed for 79 yards (but because of four sacks and a couple of other losses, Albany’s rushing total for the game was just 32 yards). Albany traditionally has a physical running attack and will likely attempt to get Mofor going again, especially since Maine gave up 224 rushing yards last week. But Undercuffler cannot be overlooked. He spreads the ball around (six different receivers caught passes last week) and he doesn’t force throws.

KEY STAT: 5 – the number of consecutive victories Maine has over Albany

OUTLOOK: Start with Maine’s defense. The Black Bears need to shut down Mofor, who is an extremely gifted back. That forces the ball into Undercuffler’s hands, which is what Maine wants. Given that UNH got four sacks last week, you would expect Maine to blitz (with Deshawn Stevens, Ori Jean-Charles and Myles Taylor) and try to rattle Undercuffler. And they need to, because Maine’s secondary is still relatively inexperienced. Offensively, Maine has to show some balance. Whether it’s Barnwell or the youngsters, Curtis Murray, Freddie Brock or Tavion Banks, Maine has to gain yards on the ground. And Fagnano has to trust receivers other than Miller, who is going to draw extra attention from the Great Danes.

OF NOTE: The Black Bears will be without left guard Tyler Royal for the rest of the spring season after he suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Delaware game. He’ll be replaced by grad transfer Shawn Page … Albany had two players honored by the CAA for their efforts in the UNH game. LB Levi Methany was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week after making 10 tackles (9 of which were solo) and WR Mike Gray was named CAA Rookie of the Week after catching 7 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown … This will be Maine’s first home game since Nov. 16, 2019, a span of nearly 16 months. Maine has won its last three home openers.

