When I served as Director of Admissions at Ohio Wesleyan in the early 1970s, one of the associate directors was Dick Payne, an African-American who’d been a track star at Ohio State. Dick and I had many open talks about work and life. One day he said to me, “Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t remind me that I’m Black.”

That comment has stayed with me, as our nation has struggled to deal with issues of racial injustice, dating way back to 1619 when 20 Africans were brought to Jamestown, Virginia. Here are just a few reminders of the many ways our nation has failed to live up to the high ideals of the Pledge of Allegiance: “… one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

In 1860, there were nearly 4 million slaves in the United States, human beings held in bondage. One of those slaves, who taught himself to read and later escaped, was Frederick Douglass, the famed essayist, author, public speaker and advocate for women’s rights. In one of his speeches, Douglass asked, “What to the American slave is your 4th of July?”

Read what Frederick Douglass had to say about his visit to Ireland in 1845. “In Ireland, I breathe, and lo! the chattle (slave) becomes a man. I gaze around in vain in view for one who will question my equal humanity, claim me as his slave, or offer me as an insult. I employ a cab — I’m seated beside white people — I reach the hotel – and I enter the same door — I am shown into the same parlor — I dine at the same table — and no one is offended.”

For years, many Americans — especially those in the south — clung to the false narrative that the Civil War was about “states rights,” not slavery. The nation’s textbooks have long failed to address the sheer inhumanity of slavery. In 1960, graduate student James O. Lewis wrote, “In the greater number of textbooks, slave life is pictured as a not too unpleasant condition; in fact, it was often described as having been rather nice in the sheer beauty of relationships between the slaveowner and the slaves.”

There were 4,743 lynchings in America between 1882 and 1968.

The Ku Klux Klan, founded in 1865, extended into almost every southern state by 1870 and became a vehicle for white southern resistance to the Reconstruction-era policies aimed at establishing political and economic equality for Black Americans. The KKK had 4 million members at its peak in the 1920s. One observer noted that, “The Klan’s unity was narrowly limited to those people they thought qualified as true Americans — white Protestants.”

In 1921, the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma was considered the most wealthy African-American community in the United States. That year, the Tulsa Race Massacre resulted in the burning of over 1,000 homes and several businesses in Greenwood and the deaths of over 200 African- Americans.

Famed American contralto Marian Anderson performed with renowned orchestras in major concert and recital venues throughout the United States and Europe between 1925 and 1965. Despite Anderson’s fame, the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow her to sing to an integrated audience in Constitution Hall in 1939. The Roosevelts enabled her to perform an acclaimed open-air concert on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, on the Lincoln Memorial steps in the capitol She sang before an integrated crowd of more than 75,000 people and a radio audience in the millions.

In World War II, about 1.2 million African-American joined the effort to fight for democracy, but they were not treated as equal participants. Historian Henry Louis Gates notes, “When black men volunteered for duty or were drafted following the Japanese attack, they were relegated to segregated divisions and combat support roles, such as cook, quartermaster and grave-digger duty. The military was as segregated as the Deep South.”

In “Hitler’s American Model,” James Whitman wrote, “America in the early 20th century was the leading racist jurisdiction in the world. Nazi lawyers, as a result, were interested in, looked closely at, and were ultimately influenced by American race law.”

In Part II, I will address more reminders that the impact of “America’s Original Sin” continues to this day.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

