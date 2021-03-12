WELLS — Grace Ramsdell scored 13 of her 27 points in the first quarter as Wells took command early and beat York, 54-35, on Friday night in the championship game of the Martin Ryan Memorial Tournament

The Warriors improved to 9-1 on the season while the Wildcats dropped to 3-3.

Mallory Aromando finished with 18 points for Wells.

Ava Giacobba and Emily Rainforth each had 12 points to lead York.

SACOPEE VALLEY 43, ST. DOMINIC 14: Jalyn Stacey scored 14 points to lead the Hawks (7-4) over the Saints (3-4) in Auburn.

Brooke Landry scored eight points for Sacopee Valley and Kylie Day had seven.

Gabby Roman had five points for St. Dominic.

KENNEBUNK 50, MARSHWOOD 36: Emily Archibald dominated with 26 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks as the Rams (3-3) downed the Hawks (4-3) in South Berwick.

Ainsley Morrison added nine points for Kennebunk.

Marshwood’s Shelby Anderson and Lexi McGee each scored 13 points.

WINDHAM 58, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 19: Sarah Talon scored 19 points to lead the Eagles against the visiting Patriots.

Kayla Flanders added seven points, while Alexis Hirning, Riley Shaw and Abbey Thornton each finished with six for Windham, which led 27-7 at halftime.

Caitlin Taylor had nine points for the Patriots.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 63, ST. DOMINIC 52: McGuire Sawyer made 12 field goals and 12 free throws and finished with 45 points to carry the Hawks (4-6) over the Saints (3-9) in Hiram.

Jonah Naratil added eight points for Sacopee Valley.

Alex Willings scored 31 points for St. Dominic and Noah Cyr followed with nine.

SOUTH PORTLAND 79, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58: Mayen Ayuel scored 20 points to lead the Red Riots over the Patriots in Gray.

Jaelen Jackson was also a contributor in the win as he had 15 points while T.J. Vose chipped in with 14 points and JP Estrella had 13 points.

Wyatt Kenney led all scorers with 21 points for the Patriots while Jay Hawkes added 14 points.

SOFTBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY: Tony Miner, a former star baseball player at the University of Southern Maine, has been hired as the new softball coach at Thornton Academy in Saco.

Miner replaces John Provost, who had coached the Golden Trojans for 13 years and won 162 games and a regional championship in 2014.

Miner, a graduate of Cony High in Augusta, was a two-time first-team NCAA Division III All-America selection for USM. A third baseman, he played on the 1997 USM national championship team, when he was also named the Little East player of the year.

He has previously served as an assistant coach at Savannah State University and founded a training academy for baseball and softball in Savannah, Georgia. He and his family relocated to Maine in 2018 and he has continued to coach softball with the Southern Maine River Rats club.

The Trojans had advanced to regional championship games in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

